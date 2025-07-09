Bidlack, Richard



Major Richard "Dick" Carol Bidlack, USAF, Retired, of Saint Paris, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 2, 2025. He was born on June 4, 1934, in Oakwood, Ohio, to Ansel and Vivian Bidlack.



Richard joined the United States Air Force in 1953 and earned his pilot's wings in 1959. He served with distinction until his retirement in 1973. His military career included reconnaissance missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as assignments with the U-2 program and NATO headquarters.



Following his service, Richard became a Fixed Base Operator at the Springfield Airport and remained deeply involved in aviation through the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was a regular performer at the EAA Air Show, flying his cherished aerobatic plane, The Chipmunk.



On April 9, 1999, Richard married Christine (McDonnell) Bidlack in Freeport, Grand Bahamas. Together they shared many adventures, including sailing from Port Clinton, Ohio to The Bahamas aboard their sailboat, the Voodoo Gemini, and traveling across the country in their RV.



Richard was passionate about aviation and contributed significantly to the restoration of the B-17 Champaign Lady. He also enjoyed woodworking, sailing, fishing, golf, walks, time with family, and driving his Jaguar. He enjoyed times with his special groups; The Poker Group and Quiet Birdmen.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Christine Bidlack; children Rick (Shelia) Bidlack, Leslie (Steve) Bidlack, Allison Bidlack, and Heidi (Adam) Fernschild; grandchildren Tayler (Rachel) Fernschild and Makenna Parker; great-grandchildren Silas and Gwen Fernschild; former wife Betty McGhee; siblings Jerry (Joy) Bidlack, Greg (Velma) Bidlack, Kirk (Carole) Bidlack, and Sandra (Bob) Cipiti; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Tom Bidlack and his parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N Main St., Urbana, OH 43078.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CAM Donations at 1652 N Main St., Urbana, OH 43078 or online at www.champaignaviationmuseum.org.



