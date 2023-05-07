Bicknell, Norma Rose



Norma Rose Bicknell, age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 30, 2023. She was born on November 12, 1930 in Oakdale, Tennessee to the late Rufus and Lena Bicknell. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by siblings: Clada, Billy Dean, Mary, Shelby; sisters in law Margie and Judy; brother in law Leroy; and lifetime friend, Clay Lowe Jr. Norma is survived by her siblings: Patricia (Bob) Shadowens and Ron Bicknell as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Norma was a member of the Union Pentecostal Church for many years. She graduated from Portland Indiana High School in 1948. After high school she worked for NCR for 22 years following which she attended Wright State University where she received her Bachelor's in Education. She started her teaching career at Twin Wells Indian School in Arizona and then taught 6th grade at Brookville Middle School for over 20 years. Norma was known for her generosity and caring heart. She will be forever loved and greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30pm. Norma will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park.

