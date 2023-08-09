Bicknell, Glendora

Bicknell (Robinson), Glendora "Doe"



Lifelong resident of Liberty Township died at the age of 101. She was born at Hughes Station, Ohio to Stanley and Carrie [Dudley] Robinson, she graduated from Hamilton High School. She married Clarence Bicknell May 9, 1945. Clarence passed away in 1974. She was a cook for 19 years at the Lakota School District. She is survived by three sons, Ralph (Mary Jo) of West Chester, Dale (Janda) of Xenia, Dean (Tonya) of Oak Hill, Ohio. Four granddaughters: Jill (Ed) Holbrook of Baltimore, Ohio, Dodee (Ross) Fine of Cincinnati, Jeana (Mike) Dean, of Springboro and Lindsey Bicknell of Jackson, Ohio. Thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and siblings: Herschel, Virgil, Don Robinson, Ada Schutte, Geneva Barnes and Kathleen Robinson. Visitation will be held at Bethany Church, 6388 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm. Memorial Donations to Bethany Church.



