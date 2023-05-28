Bice, Richard Howard "Dick"



Richard Howard Bice, age 88 of Dayton, passed away Monday May 22, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 9th, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Howard and Helen (Keller) Bice. He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Marie Bice; children Deborah Bice and Ricky Bice; sister Evelyn Frantz and his parents. Richard was an avid sports fan. He especially loved his baseball, particularly the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Dragons. He also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Bengals. He enjoyed playing in online fantasy baseball and football leagues. When Richard was younger he played in multiple softball leagues and he ran the softball league for the United States Post Office in the Dayton area. He absolutely loved watching old movies and musicals on TCM. He made a stop every day at Tim Horton's and Dunkin for a coffee and a donut. He will be missed as a regular there by the staff. Richard worked for the post office for 38 years and retired in 1998. After his retirement, Richard and Brenda, spent time helping raise their granddaughter Lydia, their greatest joy. Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. Richard is survived by; children Cathy Bice, William Bice and Steven Douglas Bice; granddaughter, Lydia R. Bice and nephews Mike Frantz, Tom Frantz and Denny Frantz. He is also survived by sister in law Joyce (Andy) Anderson and brother in law Ronald (Debra) Whitt and Steve (Courtney) Whitt. Public visitation to be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Wednesday May 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday June 1st at 1:00 pm. Richard will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton next to his wife Brenda. Please consider a donation in Richard's memory to Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/)

