Bibbs, Sarah Elizabeth
Sarah Elizabeth Bibbs, 36, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend reunited with her baby in Heaven on Tuesday, March 4, 2024. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Friday, March 21st at 4:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm until the time of service. To view her memorial video or leave condolences, visit www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
