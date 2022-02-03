BIBBS, Juan Allen "Ricky"



64, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was born January 2, 1958, in Springfield to the late Darius Solomon "D.S." and Joan



(Thomas) Bibbs. Ricky attended Springfield South High School and later joined the U.S.



Marine Corps. He worked as a forklift operator for over 20 years at Wilson Freight, Heekin Can and Watkins of Cincinnati. Ricky loved working on cars and gathering with family and friends. He is survived by six siblings, Cynthia Kemp (Andre Thompson), Roy Bibbs, John (Shanee) Bibbs, Christopher Bibbs (Moya Jackson), Lynette Todd, and Michelle (Jerry) Dyer, all of Springfield; aunt, Mary Simmons; two uncles, Leon (Debra) Bibbs and Homer (Linda) Bibbs; special cousin, Mantrell Bibbs; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two children, Juan Allen Holtz and Kendra Nicole Holtz; and two brothers, David S. Bibbs and Jesse L. Bibbs. A celebration of Ricky's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at



