BEYER, Leona M.



Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born in Anniston, Alabama, on September 10, 1949, the daughter of Louis and Opal (Franke) McCormick.



Survivors include two children Christina M. Beyer of Hamilton and Ronald (Michelle) Beyer II of Hamilton, and a grandson Ryan Beyer.



Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



