Beverly Hartman

Hartman, Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Hartman of Eaton, Ohio born August 16, 1948 in San Antonio Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the age of 77. Beverly was a 1966 graduate of Fairmont East High School in Kettering, Oh. She went on to explore numerous employment opportunities, her favorite one being Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach before retiring as an account representative from the Dayton Daily News, Cox Enterprises. She was a spunky person with an adventurous spirit. Bev found joy in travel, especially going on cruises with family and soaking up the sun and salt air by the ocean in Myrtle Beach. She was an artist, had a deep love for music, and had a special place in her heart for animals, particularly her late dogs, Skye and Molly, and her beloved cats, Oliver and Mamacita. Beverly spent her most recent years enjoying a deep and loving companionship with her devoted daughter. Missy was her caregiver and best friend, ensuring Beverly never missed an appointment, was always able to enjoy their weekly lunch dates, and making regular trips to get their hair and nails done. This unwavering commitment and special bond were a great source of joy and comfort for Beverly. Beverly will be missed by her family, her many cousins, and her dear friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Richard and Trula Butcher. Beverly is survived by her children: Missy (Chris) Corwin of Eaton, Ohio, Todd Hartman of Port Angeles, Washington, and Janine Hartman of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Symantha Mendenhall, Manda (Chris) Meckstroth, and Christopher (Casidie) Hartman, and her great-grandchildren: Jesse, Jagger, Jackson, Michael, Dixee, Braxton, Corwin, Alivia, Walker, and the newest, Jason, whom she unfortunately did not get the chance to meet. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 10, 2025 from 4:00 pm until time of memorial service at 5:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Preble County Humane Society, or Preble County Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels). Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com