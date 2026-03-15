Beverly Hannon

HANNON, Beverly J.



HANNON, Beverly Jean (Beach), 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully March 11, 2026. Beverly was a woman of many talents. Having studied English at Wittenberg University and her love of words and literature, she was a great storyteller. Entertaining her kids, grandkids and school kids alike, she read classic books complete with special voices and sounds. She was also a wonderful mother and wife. Not naturally an adventuresome person, she did go along with her first husband David L. Beach on many expeditions, which she never would have chosen on her own. Hiking the Grand Canyon twice, canoeing the Ohio River and navigating the locks, hiking part of the Appalachian trail, where she was known as "Granny 2 Sticks." Then there were her incredible Garage Sale skills, which we are quite sure she should have had an honorary PhD in (if there were such a thing). Beverly was very active at her church for decades until she could no longer drive. Beverly married Bill Hannon in January 2003. They were married for 23 years, enjoying attending sporting events, traveling, eating ice cream, and loving the many dogs they owned together. Surviving family members include her husband Bill Hannon and his daughters, Connie Hannon and Heather Hannon. Beverly's daughter, Dawn Beach, Cave Creek, AZ, son, Steve Beach, Marysville, OH, sister, Sandy Lee, Louisville, KY, grandkids, Stephen JL Beach, Chicago, IL, and Allexis Beach, Marysville, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, David L. Beach. The service will be a small private event. In keeping with Beverly's wishes, she will be buried in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed to your favorite Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



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