Beverly Graham

Beverly Ann Graham (Shue) died January 16, 2026. She was born August 31, 1939 in Lima Ohio to Edward and Marian Shue. Beverly earned her RN nursing degree at Miami Valley Hospital where she then worked for forty years as a psychiatric nurse. She married Paul Arthur Graham on April 27, 1963. They resided in Dayton, Ohio for their first 18 years then lived in Bellbrook, Ohio for over 50 years. She spent 1 year in Wadsworth and her last 6 months in the excellent care of the Apostolic Christian Village in Rittman.



Beverly loved time with her family and friends the most! Cooking was her love language, clipping many recipes in books, newspapers and magazines to try them on her family and friends. She was her family's most vocal supporter, especially at swim meets and sporting events. Family beach vacations, local adventures, and trips to Europe were her favorite activities. Beverly was an avid reader of many types of genres but mysteries were her favorite. She took the trip of a lifetime with her son to England and sat in the Queen's box to watch Agatha Christie's longest running play, Mouse Trap. Water walking at Woodhaven Swim Club was her favorite exercise, and the pool was where she formed many friendships over 50 years.



Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Graham (2011). She is survived by her 2 sons, Paul Graham of Wooster Ohio, Gregg Graham and his wife Holly of Thornville Ohio, her daughter JoLynn and husband Larry Kaufman of Wadsworth Ohio. She had 7 grandchildren Isaac (Susan) Kaufman, Nathaniel (Teresa) Graham, Ellie (Nathan) Miller, Shelby (Dan) Chung, Emma Graham, Ian (Faith) Kaufman and Eli Kaufman. She had 4 great grandchildren: Annie and Margaret Kaufman, and Elliott and Oliver Miller, with baby Chung on the way. She has 1 sister Joyce L. Forbes (Danny), niece Stephanie and Scott and a great niece Chloe and great nephew Jordan.



The family will be having a private memorial for their mother in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Northside Christian Church 7615 Ridge Rd. Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Note "Food Pantry" in the memo.



