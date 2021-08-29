springfield-news-sun logo
BEVERLY, Doris Jean

82 of Huber Heights, Ohio, went to be with the lord on August 20, 2021, with her

loving family by her side. Doris was born in Xenia, Ohio,

August 12, 1939.

She leaves to mourn, eight children: April (James) Powell of San Diego, California, Mark A. Beverly of Utah, Kandy (Victor) Brown of Tempe, Arizona, Charlotte (Sanford) Thurman of Huber Heights, Ohio, Kimberly Beverly of Dayton, Ohio, Lucretia Beverly of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Carmen Beverly of Springfield, Ohio, and Charles (Angie) Beverly III of Westerville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Beverly, and her mother Gladys Scott; sister Donna Youngblood and brother Jeffery Scott. The family wishes to express a special thanks, to the Hospice nurses of Miami

County for their compassionate care they gave to Doris. Our gratitude and appreciation to all who extended their prayers, words of encouragement, visits, support, and love that was shown towards us during our time of bereavement. Your acts of kindness will always be remembered. Private services will be held at the LITTELTON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

