Barton, Beverly



Beverly Barton, a cherished member of her community and a passionate advocate for the canine world, passed away on October 28, 2025, in Centerville, Ohio, at the age of 86. Born on May 25, 1939, in Beverly Hills, California, Beverly made her mark not only in her career but also in the hearts of many who knew her.



Beverly co-founded Bubbles N Bows Pet Grooming in Kettering, where her talent and dedication transformed the lives of countless pets and their owners. For over 40 years, her Bearded Collies, known as Daybar, gained national recognition, further establishing her reputation as a beloved figure in the dog show community, earning her the affectionate title of "Mom" among numerous friends and colleagues in the field. Her passion for dog shows was not merely a hobby; it was a significant part of her life that she embraced wholeheartedly.



She is survived by her loving daughters, Dana Barton and her wife Catherine Perron, and Beth Petrecca and her husband Fred. Additionally, Beverly's legacy continues through her eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her dearly and will carry her spirit forward.



Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Barton, and her daughter, Bonnie Albright. She is also remembered by her sister, June Smith, who, alongside Beverly's family and friends, shared in celebrating her remarkable life.



Visitation will be held on November 9, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville, followed by a memorial service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. The address for the funeral home is 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.



Beverly Barton leaves behind a legacy filled with love, compassion, and commitment to her family and the furry companions she so deeply cherished. Her memory will forever resonate in the lives she touched.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com