BEVERLEY, William R. "Bill"



Age 94, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, surrounded by family. A life-long resident of Dayton, Bill was born on September 2, 1927, to the late Robert and Mary (Topie) Beverley. He attended Wilbur Wright High School, graduating in 1945. Bill was a WWII Navy veteran. He retired from the National Cash Register Company after 40 years.



Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth 'Tip' Clayton and his second wife, H. Jane King Owens. He is survived by his loving daughters: Karen Beverley, Kristi Beverley, Kathy (Don) Saunders, Kim (Michael) Bruno, Karyl Taulbee, and step-sons, Mike (Jill) Owens and Rob Owens. He was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Kathy (Ted) Brannan. Bill also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Bill was an active gardener well into his 90's. He always had the best kept gardens. He had a passion for golf and was an active member of the NCR Country Club for over 25 years. His other hobbies included fishing, hunting, traveling and volunteering. Bill was always the life of any party and was loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Preserve and Day City Hospice of Dayton for their loving kindness and attention to all of Bill's medical and personal needs.



Family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439). A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation in Bill's name to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Square Dr., Suite 110, Centerville, OH 45458.



