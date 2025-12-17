Betty Phillips

Phillips (Sanders), Betty Mae



Betty Mae (Sanders) Phillips, 92, of Mesa, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2025. Born on February 24, 1933, in Dunham, KY, she was a devoted nurse who retired as manager of the ICU/CCU at Middletown Regional Hospital. Betty was cherished by her family and all who knew her.



She is survived by her children, George Douglas, Kevin (Doreen), and Suzanne; grandchildren, Emma Hall-Phillips, Luke Phillips, and Nathan Smith; sisters, Joyce Hunt (Gerald) and Nola Gibson; brother, John Sanders (Pam); and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George E. Phillips; sisters, Barbara Mays (Maynard) and Evelyn Clark (Hugh); her brother, Bruce Sanders (Hilda); and brother-in-law, Charles Gibson.



"No storm ever ruffled the calm of her life." Betty will be remembered for her warmth, gentle humor, and caring spirit. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and she will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park, Hamilton, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com