Betty Coffee

Photo of Betty Coffee

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Betty Coffee
Obituaries
5 hours ago
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Coffee, Betty L.

Age 90 departed March 23, 2026. Survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, April 2, 2026 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayman Chapel – Barbara Clemons Education Ministry. HHRoberts.com

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Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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