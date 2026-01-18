Betty Bryant

Bryant (Stamps), Betty



Betty Jean (Stamps) Bryant, age 88, of Brookville, passed away suddenly following a brief illness on January 7, 2026 at Hilton Head Hospital in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She was born on July 19, 1937, to the late Robert Manor and Emily Leora (Turner) Stamps in Staunton, Virginia. She attended Westhampton College and the University of Georgia, where she achieved her Bachelor of Arts. Betty was a life-long Girl Scout, starting as a Brownie, joining a mounted troop and earning the Curved Bar Award as an older girl. She was a Juliette Low World Friendship Awardee to "Our Chalet" in 1956. She was very involved within the Girl Scout community and truly cherished her volunteer and professional Girl Scout roles; earning the Thanks Badge and serving as an historian. She was also a member of Tri Delta Sorority, Colonial Dames, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty enjoyed traveling worldwide with her family visiting Japan, Panama, and Australia just to name a few locations. She was an active member of Crestview Baptist Church in Clayton. Above all, Betty was a faithful Christian woman who enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, sharing meals and tall tales with friends, and reading late into the night. Betty is survived by her daughter: Elizabeth "Beth" E.B. (Ron James) Davis of Waynesville, son: James Edward Bryant of TN, grandson: William Faellan Bryant, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, Girl Scout family, and friends. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years: Daniel Edward Bryant, first husband: George Einer Wright Rasmussen, and brother: Robert Manor Stamps II. A Service will take place at 6:30 pm, on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be at 9 am on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Girl Scouts of Western Ohio (ATTN: Fund Development 4930 Cornell Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45242) in Betty's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



