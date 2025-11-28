Betty Avery

Avery, Betty J.



Age 94 of New Lebanon passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Betty was born November 20, 1931 in Preble County Ohio to the late Aaron and Ruth (Leedy) Flora. She was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother in law Clarence and Mary Avery; her husband Jim; daughter, Diana Denlinger and her husband Lowell; brother Gene (Dorothy) Flora, sister Naomi (Myron) Bowman and brother Robert flora. She is survived by daughters Peggy (Gary) Sattelmeyer, Dixie (Mike) Denlinger, daughter-in-law Rebecca Denlinger; 2 granddaughters, Lori (Belden) Bowman and Tara (Rex) Cottrell; 3 grandsons Kurt Sattelmeyer, Ryan (Alana) Denlinger and Matt (Lanie) Denlinger; 14 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; brother Richard (Linda) Flora, sister-in-law Sue Flora, special cousin Debbie Bowen and many more family and friends. Betty enjoyed working many years at the post office and Knaus' Berry Farm in Homestead, Florida. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Church, 11081 Wolf Creek Pike, Brookville, Ohio 45309. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Brethren Heritage Center 428 N. Wolf Creek St. Suite H Brookville, OH 45309. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



