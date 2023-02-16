X
BETTINGER, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BETTINGER, Barbara Sue

Age 67, of Dayton, OH, passed away on February 9, 2023. She was born August 14, 1955, to the late Jeanette Murphy Cummings Haines and Eugene Haines of Dayton, OH. Barb graduated from Fairmont East High School, Kettering, OH, in 1974. She's survived by her husband of 46 years, Daniel A. Bettinger. She is also survived by her son, Danny G. (Jayme) Bettinger; her nieces, Patricia (Dan) Ludwig, Teresa Young, Michelle (Steve) Feck, and Christine (Tim) Castray; her nephew, Greg (Peggy) Cummings; as well as many cousins, great-nieces and nephews. Barb had several lifelong friends that she treasured through the years, was a big fan of the Bengals, OSU Buckeyes, and UD Flyers and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in West Carrollton, OH.

