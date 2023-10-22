BESS, Brandon D.



BRANDON D. BESS, age 37, of Springfield, departed this life to be with the Lord on Monday, October 16, 2023. He was born on Sunday, July 27, 1986 in Springfield. He is survived by his parents, Anthony and Toya (Harbour) Bess. Brandon loved to play sports and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed making people laugh whenever he could. After a serious accident in 2021, Brandon dedicated himself to working towards regaining full recovery of his extremities and never gave up. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 11am to Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Brandon's life will begin at Noon. He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral