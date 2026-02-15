Bertrand Wray

Wray, Bertrand P.



Bertrand Patrick Wray II passed peacefully from this life on February 7, 2026. He was born on March 8, 1939, in St Albans, New York, and grew up in Mount Kisco, New York, one of eleven Wray children. Bert was preceded in death by his parents Louise and Bertrand, his brother Raymond and sisters Joan, Patricia, and Mary. He is survived by sisters; Delores, Virginia, Louise, and Jessica, and brothers; John (Theresa) and Joe (Theresa). From early on, family was the center of his world – a value he carried with him throughout his life. Bert graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains, New York in 1956. He played basketball and was the catcher for their baseball team. Bert went on to attend the University of Dayton, where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in education. While at UD, he was a catcher for the Flyers baseball team and remained a devoted fan of Flyer athletics. He dedicated his professional life to education, serving as a teacher and coach for Middletown City Schools. Bert resided in Springboro, Ohio, with the love of his life, Sandy (Wade), to whom he was married for 46 wonderful years. His greatest joy was his family. He was a devoted father to Sharon (Dave), Bert (Molly), Janet (Kevin), Steve (Corrie), and Shelley (Ken). He was immensely proud to be the grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 9, all of whom he adored equally. Bert cherished planning regular family gatherings that brought together siblings, children and an abundance of beloved nieces and nephews. The joy he found in these moments was often marked by his happy tears. Those who knew Bert would agree – he was sunshine in human form. His warmth, generosity, and genuine love for people left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him. Visitation will be March 7, 2026 at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, Ohio from 12:00 to 3:00. A service will immediately follow with Rupert Ruppert officiating. To view this funeral service live, please click the link to view:



\https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTc3MDkwNDUyMTQwMDk4NCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to the Ralph E. Wade Scholarship Foundation or to Franklin Food Pantry.Springboro Community City Schools – 1685 S. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066



Franklin Food Pantry – 345 S. Main St., Franklin, OH 45005. Following the Memorial Service, there will be a gathering of family and friends at the Life Celebration Center until 6pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com