Berta, Kenneth Richard "Ken"



age 58, passed away December 18, 2023. Visitation will be held from 3-5PM with a memorial service starting at 5PM on December 28 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



