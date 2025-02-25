Bernstein, Dorothe J.



Age 74 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2025. Dorothe was born August 29, 1950 in Dayton and was a graduate of Colonel White High School. She worked for many years in the family business, Century 21 Bernstein Realty. Most of her clients became friends after she had sold them a home. Dorothe loved the theatre and attended as many shows as she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Idah Bernstein, her brother Robert Bernstein, sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Marvin Alpert and many loving aunts and uncles. Dorothe is survived by her niece and nephews who were like her children; Jaime Bondurant, David Alpert and Joshua and his wife Heather Alpert, great nephew Zachary Parrott and great niece Marissa Bondurant, many cousins and loving and dear friends who meant so much to her. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, 11:00am at the Beth Abraham Cemetery 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. A meal of condolence will follow at Beth Abraham Synagogue. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice. Please, no flowers. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



