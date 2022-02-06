BERNOTAT, Beverly S.



Age 79, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born in



Madison, WI, to the late Stella (Pomanowski) and Frank Koch. She was a member of the Liederkranz German Club in Dayton. In addition to her



parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt Bernotat; her brother, Douglas Koch; and many other family members, loved ones, and



beloved pets. Beverly is survived by 4 loving daughters,



Pamela Exline, Christina Palmer, Erica (John Phillips)



Exline-Elliott, and Katrina (Jeff) Koper; 3 grandchildren,



Lauren Elliott, Ethan and Ella Worrell, and Isabella Koper; her niece, Kari Koch and her nephew, Peter Koch (and their



mother, Carlijn Koch). A Private Graveside Service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

