Bernier, Delmas

Bernier (Mendenhall), Delmas M. "Del"



Delmas "Del" M. Bernier, age 91, of Tipp City, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County in Troy. She was born on March 1, 1933 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Luther and Novella (Reed) Mendenhall.



Del is survived by two sons: Greg (Shawn) and Steve (Jeanne); one daughter: Laura (Neil); one brother: Roy; and five grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, Sarah, Danielle and Savannah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Robert; brother: Brooklyn; sister: Oneita; sister-in-law: Brenda and granddaughter: Grace.



Del earned her Master of Science in retailing from New York University. She enjoyed many activities over the years including bowling, golfing, sewing, playing bridge and Rummikub. She was a member of the Tipp City Global Methodist Church and loved participating in the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child shoebox project each year.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, August 5, 2024 at the Tipp City Global Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Glover officiating. Private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30AM  10:30AM on Monday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



