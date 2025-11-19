Bernice Rigsby

Rigsby (Thacker), Bernice T.



Bernice (Thacker) Robinette Rigsby, age 90 of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 16, 2025. She had worked for many years as office manager for Dr.'s Weisman, Rabkin, Patel & Sanghvi and was also a floral designer. Bernice was a member of First Baptist Church of Union. She had a love of music and enjoyed playing the organ at church, piano, guitar and the autoharp. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and game shows. Bernice had a Christ centered home where she raised a blended family that was full of family, love, music, food, humor and most importantly, the Lord. She will always be remembered as the Host of the party because her home was the gathering place and she loved preparing food for everyone. She is survived by her children: Paula (Gary) Terry, Diana Edwardson-Crawford, Diane (Joe) Waters, Brenda (Tom) West, Melissa Chandler, 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, brother: John (Toni) Thacker, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Ted Robinette Sr., second husband: Kenneth Rigsby, parents: Vilas and Carrie (Scott) Thacker, son: Ted Robinette Jr. and grandsons: Chris Girard and Mark Terry. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Union. To view the service for Bernice and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com