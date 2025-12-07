Bernice Martin

Martin, Bernice Marie



Bernice Marie (Bonnie) Martin, age 99, passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Brookdale Englewood. Bonnie was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 13, 1926. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William (Bill) Martin who died on February 23, 2012, her parents August and Ida Klosterman and her brother Laverne Klosterman. She is survived by her children Terry Martin (JoAnn), Mark Martin (Cheryl) and Beth Martin (Cathy Puka), her granddaughter Kit Martin and many nieces and nephews.



Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She remained lifelong friends with her St. Mary's Grade School and Fairview High School classmates.



After high school graduation in 1944, Bonnie worked at Rike's department store in downtown Dayton. Later in life, she worked at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church as the church secretary.



Decorating Queen of Martyrs, particularly the Nativity scene during Christmas season brought her much joy. In addition to her volunteer work at church, she was active in her neighborhood beautification. At their cottage at St. Mary's Lake, Bonnie and Bill created wonderful memories with family and friends for many years.



Bonnie was beautiful both inside as well as outside. She was kind to everyone she met and made them feel special. She will be remembered for her smile and loving kindness, her creativity and her need to stop at any and all garage sales.



Bonnie donated her body to Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program. A mass intention for Bonnie will be held on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Queen of Martyrs church in Northridge. Graveside services and a celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2026.



