Bernice Kirk

6 hours ago
Kirk, Bernice A.

Bernice A. Kirk, age 93, of Yellow Springs, OH, departed this life Saturday, January 24, 2026. Funeral Service 12 pm Saturday, February 7, 2026 at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH. Visitation 11 am- 12 am. Interment 10 am Monday, February 9, 2026 at West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

