BERNHARD,



Marjorie Susan



Marjorie Susan Bernhard, aka "Marge" or "kid", mother of five, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 19, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 98, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Marge loved the Clearwater - St. Pete beaches, and lived in Indian Shores for 25 years, before moving back to be with her family in the Dayton area at the age of 81. Marge was the



loving matriarch of the Dots Supermarket stores, and was known for her generosity, friendliness and love of butterflies.



She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Robert Bernhard Sr., and sister, Dorothy Mitchell. Marge is survived by son David (Debra) Bernhard, daughter Christine Welsh (Richard), and sons Michael (Gabriela), Robert Jr. (Ann) and Tim (Diane) Bernhard. The Bernhard family feels the deepest gratitude to Beth Welker, Tracy Terrell, and her niece Jackie Perry for the loving support they provided our mother.



A memorial service open to family and friends will be held on Monday, May 9th, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 www.hospiceofdayton.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Bernhard family.

