BERENS, THOMAS

1 hour ago

BERENS, Thomas

Thomas Berens, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed from this life Friday, April 29, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Thomas was born August 29, 1948, to Alvin Berens and Nellie Berens in Dayton, Ohio. He was of the Catholic faith and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, sports, playing cards, especially poker. His career in the printing industry spanned 52 years. He adored his grandchildren and cherished his family. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Nellie Berens, one sister, Peggy Berens and sister-in-law, Lydia Berens. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, Kathy Berens; daughters, Kelley (Jeff) Hoffman of Baraboo, WI; Melissa (Craig) Lancaster of Somerset, KY; Jennifer (Jonathan) Lang of Ft. Thomas, KY; brother, Alan Berens of Kettering, OH; along with grandchildren, Jace, Cayden, Ella Lancaster and Piper Lang. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Saint Jude Children's hospital or to a doctor U.S. Veteran's group of your choice. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, May 7th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

