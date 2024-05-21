Benson, Jane



Mary "Jane" Benson, 87, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 8:34 PM at the Landings of Sidney. She was born on March 25, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel (Huston) Conner. On July 30, 1960, she married James "Jim" Benson who preceded her in death on August 29, 2009.



Jane is survived by her daughter Kathy (John) Marsh of Sidney; two grandchildren, Megan (Riley) Snyder, and James (Masie) Marsh; and three great grandchildren, Jamie Snyder, Lennox Marsh, and Rowen Marsh.



Jane was retired from Klinger/Thermoseal where she worked as a bookkeeper and in HR for many years. She was an excellent homemaker who had no greater joy than showering her family with love and baked treats. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, quilting, knitting, and was an avid bell collector. She was a longtime member of the Sidney First Methodist Church where she was involved in a small group, and served on the Communion, and Funeral lunch/dinner Committees. She was a member of the Altrusa Club of Sidney, The Sidney Gateway Quilters, a women's card club, and in her youth was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star in Dayton.



Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Rev. Eileen Hix officiating. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jane's memory can be made to Sidney First Methodist Church, Day City Hospice or Landings of Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cromesfh.com



