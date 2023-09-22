Bennett, Walter R.



Walter R. Bennett, Col, USAF, Ret age 92, peacefully passed away 13 September 2023 at home after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 ½ years, Elisa, his three daughters, Maria, Cecilia Wright and Geannie, his grandson, James Walter Wright and his cousin, Rose. Visitation 10 AM, followed by a Mass at 10:30AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1404 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek Ohio, Saturday, September 23, 2023. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to nokidhungry.org in memory of Walter R. Bennett. Service streaming info: saintlukeparish.org. (H.H. Roberts Mortuary)



