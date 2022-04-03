springfield-news-sun logo
BENNETT, Ricky

BENNETT, Jr., Ricky M.

Ricky M. Bennett, Jr., age 30, passed away on Wed., Mar 23, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Tues., Apr. 5, 2022, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. John E. Kidd,

officiating. The family will

receive relatives and friends Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

