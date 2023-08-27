BENNETT (Leary), Kathleen M.



BENNETT, Kathleen Marie, 66, of Springboro, Ohio (formerly Springfield), passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023. She was born September 18, 1956 in Springfield, the daughter of the late John (Jack) and Martha Joan (Scherzinger) Leary. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and Wright State University, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She worked as a med-surg nurse at Miami Valley Hospital before choosing to stay at home and raise her children. She most recently worked at the Ohio State Extension Office in Clark County. She enjoyed painting, bird watching, reading, crafting, playing board games and Yahtzee, and, most of all, spending time with her family. Being a mom and "Gogo" was her greatest joy. She is survived by her three daughters, Christine (Steve) Keeney of Kettering, Mary Bennett of Milford, and Margaret (Evan) Bennett-Swihart of Middletown; her grandchildren, Leo and Lucy Keeney; her dear friend and companion of many years, William Estes; many extended family members, and her beloved dog, Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Bennett; her son, James Patrick Bennett; her brother, John Leary; and her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Jane Bennett. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



