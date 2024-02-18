Bender, Shirley

Bender (MacGillivray), Shirley



Shirley MacGillivray Bender, 88, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. She was born on November 29, 1935 in Donnelsville, daughter of the late David and Ava (Davis) MacGillivray. Shirley was a Tecumseh High graduate. She began her career at the Springfield Bank in her early 20's. She worked in healthcare and office management for 30 years. She opened the facility in Urbana in 1969. During her time in Sabina, she opened a print shop with her friend, Sharon. Shirley was a devout Christian and lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was very proud and cherished her five children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She loved Jesus and reading her bible. She enjoyed pottery in Sabina, knitting, her flowers, baking her favorite cookies, and watching Andre Agassi-her favorite tennis player. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. John Sutter and the angels at Dayspring of Miami Valley. Per Shirley's wishes, there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.jkzfh.com.



