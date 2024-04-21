Bender, Lynn E.



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lynn E. Bender on April 12th, 2024, at the age of 71, in Dayton, Ohio. Lynn was born on May 2nd, 1952, to Mary and Robert Koogler in Dayton, Ohio. Lynn led a fulfilling life dedicated to education, family, community service, and Ohio State Football. Lynn graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1970, THE Ohio State University in 1975, and later received her Master's Degree from the University of Dayton in 1981. Lynn taught Family and Consumer Sciences at Miamisburg City Schools for 30 years and happily retired in 2005. Lynn married the love of her life Ralph Bender in 1988, which brought together a blended family, which included Ralph's daughters Stacy and Mandy, and their son Ryan. Lynn and Ralph shared a love for an active lifestyle, enjoying activities like boating, tennis, their Old English Sheepdogs (Muffy and Abby), numerous rabbits, feeding the birds and walks in the Sugar Creek Reserve. Lynn was a devoted member of David's United Church of Christ and actively participated in various church groups and events. Lynn is preceded in death by her father Robert Koogler, brother Mark Koogler, and her loving husband Ralph E. Bender. She is survived by her mother Mary E. Koogler Bayman, son Ryan Bender, stepchildren Stacy (Jason) Tincher, Amanda (Rod) Cameron, grandchildren Brady (Kelsey), Brooke, Gage, and Eli, sister-in-law Vicki Koogler and nephews Nicholas (Rika) and Andrew.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, at David's United Church of Christ (170 W David Rd, Dayton Ohio 45429) from 10 am to noon, with a service following at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to David's United Church of Christ in Lynn's memory.



As a final statement of Lynn's commitment to education and the advancement of science and education, Lynn donated her body to the Wright State School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. Following her last lesson plan, Lynn will be buried with her beloved husband Ralph in the Rockafield Cemetery located on the campus of Wright State University.



And as always, "Go Bucks!"



