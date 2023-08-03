Belton, Jo Ann Sliver

Belton (Wray), Jo Ann Sliver



Jo Ann Sliver Belton, age 90, of Dayton, passed away on July 31, 2023. She was born in Miami County, Ohio, on February 19, 1933, the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Dorothy Wray. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husbands, Charles "Ed" Sliver and William "Bill" Belton; her son, Rusty Sliver; and her brother, Warren "Lee" Wray. Jo Ann is survived by her loving children, Cheryl (Norman) Naas, Cindy (David) Biggs, Scott (Bonnie) Sliver, Ann (Ken) Dahlin, Walt (Lisa) Belton, Scott Belton; grandchildren, Holly Henry, Eddie (Melissa) Naas, Keri (Kyle) Byrum, Eric (Megan) Biggs, Matthew (Ashley) Sliver, Natalie (Josh) Mohler, Zackary Sliver, Samantha (Dylan) Lyles, Becky (Tyler) Roesler, Tommy Masiker, Chrissy Dahlin and Shawn Belton; great grandchildren, Issac, Taryn, Kylie, Charlie, Briella, Hadley, Sophia, Charlee, Amelia, Gabe, Theo, Benji and Gabriel; adoptive family, Elom Dossa, Linda Nuse and Lilly Stepaniak; and many other loving family and friends. Jo Ann loved to listen to her son, Scott, preach. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, watching her favorite TV shows (especially her Hallmark movies), playing her keyboard, listening to music and mostly, talking on the phone. Jo Ann had a very loving, caring nature and never met a stranger. She was deathly afraid of spiders and loved Pop-Tarts! Jo Ann very much enjoyed giving bottles to her great grandbabies and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am, with her son, Scott Sliver officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek, Ohio. Donations may be made in her memory to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404, or to the Dayton Vineyard Church, 4081 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440. To share a memory of Jo Ann or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



