BELL, Susan L.



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. A walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Virtual streaming link available and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

