Bell, Robert Arthur "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Arthur Bell, 81, of South Vienna passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Ohio State Wexner Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.



Bob was born on March 15, 1943, in Delaware, Ohio to the late Robert Bell and Betty Hyatt. He was a graduate of Delaware High School. Bob then served in the United States Navy in Naval Intelligence. He went on to graduate from Franklin University with a degree in electrical engineering. Bob loved to travel and was able to do so through his work throughout the years. He was an avid photographer and loved to sing, he had a wonderful tenor voice. Bob served as choir director for numerous churches. He was considered an amateur ham radio enthusiast and was a part of the ARRL, the Champaign Logan Amateur Radio Club Inc, where he was known by his call sign K8VOR. Bob was a big fan of Buckeyes football. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family.



Bob is survived by his wife, Denise Bell; sons, Brian (Erin) Bell and Chad Bell; stepsons Todd (Diane) Barnhart, and Brad Barnhart; grandchildren, Matt and Noah Bell; step grandchild, Macy Barnhart.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Joanna (Bennett) Bell.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00  2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with funeral services to follow with Pastor Tom Amlin officiating in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made ARRL, The National Association for Amateur Radio, 225 Main Street, Newington, CT, 06111-1400



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



