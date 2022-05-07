BELL, Lonnie

BELL, Jr., Lonnie C.



Age 68, of Orlando, Florida, transitioned to his heavenly home on April 24, 2022. He was born March 8, 1954, in Springfield, Ohio, the fifth child born to the late Lonnie C. Bell, Sr. and Belva Mae (Ball). Lonnie graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1972; he attended Kentucky State University and graduated from Central State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. He obtained his MBA from the University of Phoenix. He served as supervisor and manager of manufacturing operations at Lucent Technologies in Orlando, FL. He later served as the Director of Children and Family Services in Orange County, Florida, for nearly 14 years. Lonnie held many leadership



positions, most notably the position of Chairman of the Board of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce (2002) and



also Chairman of the Board for The Orlando Utilities Commission. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, as well as the 100 Black Men of Central Florida.



His legacy is remembered by his loving wife of 37 years Joanne Bell (Bryant); son Gregory Anthony (Jasmine) Bell; daughter Erin Marie (Aaron) Jenkins; grandchildren Emori and Abriel Jenkins; sisters Claret Belle, Angela Spencer, Delores Banks, Alice Bell, and brother Gerald Bell; special friend Monte Browning; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many more.



Visitation was held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at A Community Funeral Home & Crematorium of Orlando (www.acommunityfunralhome.com). A Celebration of Life services will be held at Washington Shores Church of Christ in Orlando



(www.mywscc.com) on Saturday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m.

