BELL, Charles "Chuck"



Of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Arlington, Ohio, passed on April 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Bell and children Lorie Wade, Jeffrey Bell and Charlene Maggert, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 brothers. He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Bernice Bell. He was a retiree of



Marathon Oil Co., Findlay Ohio, and for many years was a self-employed farmer. He enjoyed playing golf and bowling and was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State Buckeyes and career of golfer Jack Nicklaus. He was a member of the Mother Church of Christ Scientist and served at his local church for many years in various capacities including First Reader. An anatomical gift was made to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County, Ohio Future Farmers of America or National Christian Science Church Benevolent Fund.

