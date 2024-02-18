Bell, Barbara L.



Barbara L. Bell, a cherished soul who touched the lives of many, peacefully passed away on February 15, 2024, in Urbana, Ohio surrounded by her family. Born on April 4, 1938, in Clarksville, West Virginia, Barbara led a life filled with love, care, and a deep devotion to her family and those she loved. Throughout her remarkable career, Barbara dedicated 27 years working for Dr. Harley before transitioning to Mercy Hospital's medical records department. Her commitment to excellence shone through in her work until she retired after 13 years of service. Known for always putting others first and living life to its fullest, Barbara's warm personality left a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her love for nature was evident in her fondness for being outdoors and tending to flowers. However, her greatest joy came from watching her grandchildren participate in various sports and activities and witnessing them grow into remarkable individuals. She found solace in visiting flea markets, where she admired the unique knick-knacks that caught her eye. A devoted member of the First Lutheran Church in Springfield for 57 years, Barbara's faith was an integral part of her life. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sandra Whitmore; daughter-in-law Joni Frey; grandchildren Melissa A. Oberg, Jared Frey, Zach (Candace) Frey, Taylor Frey, Scott Riley, Jodi Rowland, David Riley, Josh (Maggie) Wright; as well as 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her family members, Barbara will be deeply missed by Leah Dixon - a special friend who held a special place in her heart -Daisy Mae, her beloved four-legged companion and her many friends and family at Trustwell Living at Urbana Place. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Ford; her husband, Robert C. Bell; son, Mitch Frey; son-in-law, Bob Spurgeon; sisters, Erma and Rachel; and the father of her children, Thomas A. Frey. Services to honor Barbara's life will be held at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield on February 23rd. A visitation will take place from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 5:30p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Clark County Animal Shelter or the Clark County Animal Welfare League. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



