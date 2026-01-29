Belinda Marshall

Belinda Marshall, 64, of Springfield, OH, passed away on January 17, 2026. Service will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, 823 S. Yellow Springs St, Springfield, OH. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of the service, which will be at 4:00 pm. Arrangement entrusted to Marlan Gary Chapel of Peace. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

