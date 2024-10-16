Behnken, Alberta Belle



Alberta Belle Behnken, age 87 of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Kettering Hospital, Dayton. She was born on February 11,1937 in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Albert W. & Helen M. (Smith) Cline. She was very active in her church and led a youth group "The Joy Walkers" to help spread the word. She worked at Marian Lanes Bowling Center in Huber Heights and for the Huber Heights City Schools, Latchkey program. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, doing jigsaw puzzles, a "friendly" game of cards but most of all she loved her family. She had a way of making each one feel special. She was selfless, caring, strong and loved a good adventure. She will lovingly be remembered. She is survived by her children Becky (Ted) Whited, Shelly Goins, Craig (Pam) Behnken and Roxanne Rowland; grandchildren Charlie (Shelly) Young, Sunshine Carter, Joshua (Crystal) Lay, Jacob Behnken, James (Jen) Whited, Jessica Smith, Bethany Lay, Santana Murphy, Matt (Tracy) Whited, Jeremiah Behnken, Tyler Whited, Brianna Bloom, Hannah Bloom, Thomas Bloom, Angela (Pete) Olejnicek, Bryan (Jessica) Watson, Christa (David) Southworth, and Charity Watson; many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Behnken; daughter Rhonda Dinger; grandchildren Danny Holt and Courtney Lay; and great grandchildren Rachel Whited and Christian Goins. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 12:00 pm  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. A burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





