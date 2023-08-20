BEGLEY, Thomas E.



BEGLEY, Thomas E. age 85, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday August 17, 2023 at his residence in Beavercreek. He retired after 34 years of service from Duriron Company and was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Agnes Begley and two brothers, Jack and Jim Begley. Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie and their children; Greg (Erin)Begley, Cindy Shisler, Patty (Steve) Holley, Tim (Candy)Begley, and Matt (Michelle)Begley; sister, Mary Haverstock; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



The family will receive friends Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E 2nd. St, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com