Rex Begley, 91, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Frew, Kentucky on August 13, 1932 to parents, Noah and Cora (Cornett) Begley. Rex loved to drive and was fortunate enough to have a career as a truck driver until his retirement in 2007. He had served his country in the United States Army. Rex enjoyed gardening and followed the Cincinnati Reds. Rex is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Coleen L. (Gross) Begley; daughters, Gwynda (Dennis) Sorrell & Sharon (Robert) Catlin; six grandchildren, Jason (Christina) Neal, Kelly (Nicole) Shobe, Jason (Mary) Catlin, Melissa (Shawn) McNaughton, Phillip Sorrell & Zach (Tiffany) Sorrell; eight great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers & sisters, Opal, Ruby, Ruth, Raymond, Elmer & Geraldine. As Rex wished, there will be no services. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



