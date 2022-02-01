Hamburger icon
BEEKMAN, Anna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEEKMAN, Anna Lee

92, of Springfield, passed away January 29, 2022, in the Ohio Masonic Home Pathways. She was born June 11, 1929, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of

Leslie and Flores Roberts. Mrs. Beekman enjoyed all kinds of crafts, doing crossword puzzles, reading her Bible and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her daughter; Ruth (Douglas) Lonsway of Springfield, granddaughters; Debra Hamber, Amy (Robert) Spain, Angie Berry, Niki Hull, Stephanie (Jason) Reed and Melissa Kirk, great-grandchildren; Alanna Storey, Nylah Hamber, Josh Spain, Darren Spain, Hailey Cook, Roger Beekman, Kyle Berry, Jordan Leeka, Connor Reed, Megan Reed, Travis Kirk, Tiffany Beekman, great-great-grandchildren; Isla Spain and Griffin Spain and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years; Dennis C. Beekman, November 24, 2017, brothers; Ohlen Fremont, Gene Fulton, Russell Fulton and Charles Fulton, sisters; Alma Vanderlute and Ruth Lawson and her parents. Funeral

services will be held at 2:00PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Jeffrey Brown officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

