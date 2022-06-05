BECKETT,



James Walter



Age 87, of Hamilton, died Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on September 2, 1934, the son of Edward and Marie (Stevenson) Beckett. He was a 1952 graduate of Hamilton High School, attended courses at UC and General Motors Institute. Jim attended all of his HHS reunions and was on the planning committee for many years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959. Prior to a 25 year career at the Fisher body Division of General Motors, Jim worked at The Homestead Café and Champion Papers. After retiring from Fisher Body he then worked at A&M Softseal, Mercy Healthplex and Manheim Auto Auctions. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan Hunter Beckett; sons, Dave and Jim (Julia); grandchildren, Hannah, Riley,



Hayden, Sam and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Josie, Angelo and Vinny; brother, Mark Beckett and sister-in-law, Sue Beckett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie Beckett; brother, David Beckett; sister, Patricia and husband, Bill Swinney; and step-brothers, Richard Trotter,



Richard Beckett, Edward Becket, Jr., and George Beckett. Jim never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone he came in contact with. He gave



tirelessly of his time, including Hamilton City Council for 16 years, including one term as Vice Mayor, Founding Board of Lindenwald-Fairfield Youth Baseball League, numerous positions with Lindenwald Little League, District Commissioner for Little League Baseball, and Trustee of Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He served in many capacities at Disciples of Christ Church, then St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Jim was a proud Founding Member of the Hessy's Stag 40 Club and always looked forward to the monthly meetings and various other events. He was a lifelong Reds fan and an avid golfer until his health declined. Visitation will be at St. Mark's United



Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield, Ohio 45014, Tuesday, June 7 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service with Pastor Joe Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Mark's United Methodist Church or Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. A Celebration of Life will be hosted in the near future. Online condolences may be directed to



www.weigelfuneralhome.com