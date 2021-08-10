BECKER, Nancy Carolyn



Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Center on Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 28, 1937, to Elmer Howard O'Dell and Mildred (Dollman) O'Dell.



Nancy was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.



Nancy is survived by her two sons, Steve (Sheila) Becker and Mark (Michele) Becker; one brother, Don O'Dell; seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Chelsea, Andrew, William, Maria, Christina, and Michael; one great-grandchild, Harper; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Becker; one son, David Becker; and sister, Marilyn Cassano.



Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Larry Tharp, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1125 Bank Street, Cincinnati, OH 45214.

