Becker, Mabel

Mabel Lou Becker, age 89, passed away on April 3, 2025. A Funeral Service will take place at 12PM on Friday, April 11th at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow, beginning at 2PM at Greenlawn Cemetery. To share memories and condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Northwest

5554 Karl Road

Columbus, OH

43229

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbus-oh/schoedinger-north/8786

