BEAVERS, Reubin

BEAVERS,



Reverend Reubin J.



Age 88, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Thursday, December 29, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Dayton.



Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 14, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45402. The family will receive friends at 11:00AM, Service at 12:00PM. Interment immediately following at Woodland Cemetery. Repast at church. Bishop Samuel R. Johnson, Sr. officiant, Bishop K. Edwin Bryant eulogy. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences to the family may be sent to https:// www.forevermissed.com/reverendreubin-jones-beavers/about. Professional services entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home.

